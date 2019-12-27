Flooding and storm damage to benches and pathways near Camelon’s Dorrator Bridge

Iron benches were no match for mother nature when storms battered the Falkirk area earlier this month.

The seating at Camelon’s Dorrator Bridge, which was put in place five years ago, has been badly damaged by a powerful surge of water from the River Carron which was powerful enough to pull the bench free from their concrete base.

According to Falkirk Council the benches, which have now been removed, will be kept in storage until the area can be repaired in spring 2020.

The benches were installed when the distinctive £350,000 lime green Dorrator Bridge was installed back in May 2014 to replace the 121-year-old swing bridge crossing and provide a long lasting link between Camelon and Larbert across the River Carron.

Its construction was part of a wider programme of improvement works to the six mile long footpath network known as the Carron Loop, which was developed by Falkirk Council, Central Scotland Forest Trust and the Communities Along The Carron Association to make access between Larbert, Stenhousemuir, Camelon, Mungal and Bainsford more ‘user friendly’ for walkers and cyclists and allow hundreds of resident to enjoy the great outdoors.