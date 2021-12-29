Flood alert for Falkirk area
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) stated there has been a flood alert issued for Falkirk as a result of today’s heavy rain and the “wetter conditions” which will continue for the next few days.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:09 pm
Residents have been advise to “be prepared”.
A Scottish Environment Protection Agency spokesperson said: “Wetter conditions are expected today and into the weekend. Flood Alerts are in place with more likely to be issued.
"Be prepared and stay up to date with the latest flooding information from Floodline.”
Visit sepa.org.uk/floodupdates for more information.