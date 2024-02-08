News you can trust since 1845
Flight 103: Film crew in Linlithgow to work on Lockerbie bombing TV series

A film crew is currently in Linlithgow working on a new TV series based on the Lockerbie disaster.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:38 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 11:39 GMT
Filming is taking place until February 20 in the Friars Brae area.

The drama is the work of Carnival Films who are responsible for Downton Abbey, and it is from the perspective of Jim and Jane Swire who lost their daughter Flora in the drama.

Actor Colin Firth is cast in the role of Jim Swire but there has been no reported sightings of him in the area to date.

Colin Firth will take on the role of Jim Swire in the film. Pic: Getty ImagesColin Firth will take on the role of Jim Swire in the film. Pic: Getty Images
Traffic will be held for short periods in the area to allow filming to take place when it is out on Friars Brae, including today (Friday) and next Thursday, February 15.

The film company has messaged residents living in the area and said they are working closely with West Lothian Council and Scottish Film Offices.

They said that they “do not underestimate the responsibility in telling this important story sensitively and respectfully”.

