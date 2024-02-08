Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Filming is taking place until February 20 in the Friars Brae area.

The drama is the work of Carnival Films who are responsible for Downton Abbey, and it is from the perspective of Jim and Jane Swire who lost their daughter Flora in the drama.

Actor Colin Firth is cast in the role of Jim Swire but there has been no reported sightings of him in the area to date.

Traffic will be held for short periods in the area to allow filming to take place when it is out on Friars Brae, including today (Friday) and next Thursday, February 15.

The film company has messaged residents living in the area and said they are working closely with West Lothian Council and Scottish Film Offices.