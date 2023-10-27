Kirkliston and South Queensferry FC’s fledgling football stars will be taking to the pitch in fresh new kits thanks to Dandara East Scotland.

The 2019s team, who train and play near the housebuilder’s Foxhall Gait development, have received a £1000 donation towards new KSQ t-shirts with the club badge, along with new footballs and pop-up goals for the whole club to enjoy.

With training starting last month, the team consists of 40 four-year-olds, all of whom are enthusiastic to start honing their blocking, dribbling and shooting skills.

Chris Brown, KSQ Treasurer, said: “The season kick-off is always an exciting one, especially when we get to meet all of the youngsters, like the 2019s team, who are just finding their feet on the pitch.

“It’s great to be able to work with a company like Dandara to ensure the teams have the most seamless start to their sporting journey. Usually, the youngest team wear second-hand returns from the older children, so it’s fantastic that this year’s new players will all have fresh kits for the upcoming season.”

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara Scotland East, said: “Getting children involved in team sport at a young age is terrific, not only for their physical health but also for them to develop skills such as teamwork and cooperation.

“Kirkliston and South Queensferry FC have done a fantastic job in setting up for the season and I’m delighted Dandara has been able to help with this donation.”