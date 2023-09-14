News you can trust since 1845
Flat above bakery: Residencies above Falkirk town centre businesses on the rise

Falkirk Council planners have given the go ahead for another flat to be created above a town centre business.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 08:30 BST
Gold Standard Developments lodged an application on May 15 to change the use of the storage/office space above Bayne and Co, 117B High Street, Falkirk to create a two-bedroom flat.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted listed building consent on Wednesday, September 13.

Online planning documents stated all internal walls will be taken down and the layout reconfigured, including relocating the staircase, to make best use of the space available.

The flat will be created above Baynes the baker in Falkirk High Street (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The flat will be created above Baynes the baker in Falkirk High Street (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
It was also claimed the conversion would add to the “vitality and viability” and enhance the “general amenity” of the town centre.

The applicant stated: “The use of the property will bring additional life and visual interest to the High Street and will positively contribute to its general ambience and character.

"This will be particularly noticeable during evening and winter months when the property is occupied and internal lighting shine over the High Street.”

