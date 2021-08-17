Flags at half mast in Australia after death of Denny-born corrections commissioner

Scott McNairn passed away in palliative care in Brisbane on Tuesday, August 10.

A report by Australian Broadcasting Corporation News quoted an email to staff from acting commissioner David Thompson who said Mr McNairn died surrounded by his family in hospital.

Mr McNairn had been on personal leave since February and amassed more than 30 years of experience in prisons across the world – over half of which were spent in Scottish jails.

Denny-born Scott McNairn was appointed to a top Australian corrections position in late 2018. Picture: ABC News: Al Dowler.

He was appointed to the top corrections position in late 2018.

Mr Thompson wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad and difficult time.

“I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the significant contributions Scott made during his time as commissioner here in the Territory.

“He was a passionate leader and committed to improving outcomes for all prisoners and offenders, and never hesitated to acknowledge that his staff were his biggest asset.”

Mr McNairn, who was appointed to the role in late 2018, had more than 30 years of experience in public and privately run prisons.

In his email, Mr Thompson said Mr McNairn's health had “deteriorated considerably” in the previous fortnight.

Mr Thompson continued: “He appreciated and valued the contributions made by each one of you on a daily basis across all areas of custodial and community corrections, and the health and safety of his staff and prisoners alike was always a top priority.

"Scott, you will be missed. Rest in Peace.”

