Five-year-old Winchburgh girl raises money for charity that helps her little sister

Peyton (5) walked 5km for Eczema Outreach Support (EOS), raising over £300 for the Linlithgow-based organisation. The primary one pupil decided to fundraise to give back after Allana (1) was helped by the charity.

Mum Kaylea said: "Allana was diagnosed with eczema when she was just a few months old and it's been really hard.

"We didn't know very much about eczema or how to treat it and the GP was only offering phone consultations, so it was very hard to access help. We were just given various creams and left to it."

The two Winchburgh sisters pictured at home.

Allana is mainly affected on her face and folds of her skin like elbows and knees and her eyelids are prone to being particularly sore and inflamed.

This is tricky to treat as the skin on the eyelids is thin and most treatments aren't suitable to be used there.

Kaylea added: "We were really struggling and didn't know what to do so I spent some time on the internet researching and that is when I found out about EOS.

"They have been a great source of support and have learned some good tips from the staff and other parents. The welcome pack was really invaluable and the Facebook group is great.

"Having support available and knowing other families are going through similar has been great and I've learned a lot about caring for eczema skin."

To give back to EOS, Peyton and dad Shaun as well as dog Teddy, walked 5km around their home town of Winchburgh and raised over £300 - thanks in part to Shaun's colleagues at Macsween of Edinburgh.

Kaylea said: "Peyton decided to do a fundraising challenge to help other kids with eczema. We were really touched she wanted to, she is a really kind hearted girl and always wants to help people."

CEO of EOS Christine Roxburgh said: "Well done to Peyton, she did an amazing job with her fundraising challenge.

"Every penny raised will go to helping children and young people with eczema and their families. We simply couldn't help as many children if it wasn't for people like Peyton and her family deciding to fundraise."