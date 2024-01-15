News you can trust since 1845
Five to go: Falkirk home buyers may want to visit new Carron Feld development in Larbert

Edinburgh housebuilder Avant Homes East Scotland has released the final five remaining four and five-bedroom family homes for sale at its Carron Feld development in Larbert.
By James Trimble
Published 15th Jan 2024, 13:39 GMT
Located just off Stirling Road, the 94-home development is near open green spaces, the River Carron and the M786. According to the developers, Carron Feld is also

just a 10-minute walk to Larbert train station and a variety of independent shops, eateries, and amenities and located adjacent to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The remaining five homes have bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden, along with a dedicated utility room and large WC. Each home also has additional living space

The last five houses in the Carron Feld development are now going on the market (Picture: Submitted)The last five houses in the Carron Feld development are now going on the market (Picture: Submitted)
The last five houses in the Carron Feld development are now going on the market (Picture: Submitted)

at the front of the home along with further storage cupboards and an internal garage, while the main bedroom has an en suite shower room.

Lisa Archibald, Avant Homes East Scotland sales and marketing director, said: “Our Carron Feld development has been exceptionally popular, so we know the

remaining homes are unlikely to be around for long."

