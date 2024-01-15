Five to go: Falkirk home buyers may want to visit new Carron Feld development in Larbert
Located just off Stirling Road, the 94-home development is near open green spaces, the River Carron and the M786. According to the developers, Carron Feld is also
just a 10-minute walk to Larbert train station and a variety of independent shops, eateries, and amenities and located adjacent to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
The remaining five homes have bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden, along with a dedicated utility room and large WC. Each home also has additional living space
at the front of the home along with further storage cupboards and an internal garage, while the main bedroom has an en suite shower room.
Lisa Archibald, Avant Homes East Scotland sales and marketing director, said: “Our Carron Feld development has been exceptionally popular, so we know the
remaining homes are unlikely to be around for long."