Five things you need to know about Grangemouth Children’s Day arches night

Grangemouth Children’s Day arrives on Saturday but there is plenty of fun to be had on Friday night – if you know where to look.

Here are five important things you need to know about the Friday night arch patrol:

1) The arches are created by the family and friends of the Children’s Day royal retinue and decorated the front of their respective houses. There are no hard and fast rules about the kind of arch people can erect – it’s usually something the youngsters is interested in, like Disney Princesses, football or a popular film. Who can forget Sean Thomson’s Star Wars Tie Fighter arch back in 2009? The only limit is people’s imagination, time and, of course, money.

2) One of the most extravagant – and memorable arches – was constructed back in 2008 by the Gibb family in Cruachan Place. It was a scale replica of Elvis Presley’s Gracelands mansion. The arch was so good an Elvis impersonator showed up and started to sing a few of the King’s songs.

3) The arch patrol traditionally starts after tea-time when families start to wander the streets to view the colourful creations and meet members of the royal retinue before their big day.

4) Ice cream vans have been known to park up at the Queen’s arch – or an arch of particular note – to offer sustenance to the arch patrol posse so they can complete their mission to see all the arches. Some thoughtful members of the royal retinue will also provide sweets and treats for weary arch hunters – one top tip is always visit a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or Willy Wonka-themed arch.

5) While it is possible to view all the arches on foot, there are times when you need to jump in the car and take a trip out to far flung streets to complete your viewing. A list of royal retinue street addresses can be found in the annual Grangemouth Children’s Day programme or The Falkirk Herald preview article in this week’s edition.