Five things you need to know about Grangemouth Children’s Day

The big event is just days away and the town’s youngsters are crossing their fingers for a dry, sunny weather for the annual Grangemouth Children’s Day.

Here are five facts you must know about Grangemouth Children’s Day:

1) The tradition of crowning a young girl Queen of the Children’s Day stretches back more than a century and young Beth Rafferty gained a place in history last year when she became the 100th Children’s Day Queen.

2) The town’s four primary schools – Beancross, Bowhouse, Moray and Sacred Heart – take turns picking the queen and royal retinue each year. This year it is the turn of Moray Primary School.

3) A procession featuring all four schools drives along Kingseat Avenue at around 1.30pm and down Abbots Road on its way to Zetland Park for the crowning ceremony, which usually takes place at 2.45pm. If the weather is particularly bad – let’s hope not – then the crowning takes place in the nearby leisure centre.

4) The person who crowns the Queen is always someone who has a link to the Children’s Day in some way and this year it is Donna Corbett of Ross Philip Jewellers, who has supported the event by organising the gifts for the children each year.

5) The Children’s Day committee – who work hard throughout the year to get the event ready – are always looking to add new wrinkles to the age old tradition and recently introduced fairies and fairy godmothers to the mix. This year, for the first time, features primary five boys acting as Queen’s Guards, escorting the young VIP to Zetland Park for her crowning and making an arch of their own with their staffs for her to walk under.