Organised by Woodcraft Folk, it will take place from May 10 to 12 at the Craigs Campsite in Toprhichen and is expected to attract youngsters from across the country.

With funding from Scotmid, five free places are also being made available for young adventurers from West Lothian to participate.

The Camps for All initiative aims to create inclusive spaces where children, aged 10 to 15, can develop confidence, learn about the world and cultivate a deeper connection with nature.

Lauren Karstadt, Woodcraft Folk programme manager, said: “We are looking forward to our first Scottish camp and are grateful to Scotmid for funding free places for local young people.

“Our events see young people come together, make friends, find common ground and enjoy adventurous and fun activities. The events are beneficial for physical and mental health, socialising and learning new skills.”

Kirsty Connell, Scotmid communities manager (East), added: “We’re thrilled to support Woodcraft Folk’s first camp in West Lothian. It’s a wonderful opportunity for young adventurers to learn new skills, build confidence and create lasting memories.”

Professionals working with young people who wish to inquire about free places should email [email protected].