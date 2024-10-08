Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of fitness fanatics raised cash for an end of life charity while taking part in a fun challenge.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma McGurk, owner of TeamEMG Fitness, along with 18 others, tackled 30 inflatables obstacle in under two hours.

Their 5k challenge saw them raise almost £5000 for Marie Curie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma has fundraised for Marie Curie over the years by taking part in Pedal for Scotland. Her husband, Gavin, has also ran the London Marathon for the charity.

Emma McGurk and fitness friends raise cash for Marie Curie. Pic: Contributed

Emma, 48, said: “Marie Curie is a charity I chose to support a number of years ago as I was aware of the importance of the role it plays in our society. I have known some friends, and acquaintances who, sadly have had to rely on Marie Curie’s services throughout the years.

“During Covid I volunteered to deliver essential PPE and also took part in a couple of small challenges to raise some money. At the start of lockdown and for the first six months I taught classes online on Zoom and instead of a fee, I just asked for donations towards Marie Curie instead.

“For the past 75 years, Marie Curie has been there supporting and caring for people and their loved ones. As a charity, they rely on donations, and it’s only right that we can give back to help others where we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Gilbert, community fundraiser for Marie Curie, said: “Thank you so much to Emma and the TeamEMG Fitness who took part and helped raise £5000.

“Marie Curie believes everyone should have expert care and support at the end of life, free from unnecessary pain, and have the dignity and respect they deserve, whatever their illness.

“It’s thanks to amazing donations and supporters like this that Marie Curie can continue to provide the best possible care for anyone living with a terminal illness, at home, in our hospices, or over the phone.”

Marie Curie is not a cancer charity but the UK’s leading end of life charity, caring for people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

Find out more here