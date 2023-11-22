First two winners in Falkirk town centre Golden Ticket competition 2023 receive their prizes

The first two winners in the town centre’s Golden Ticket competition for 2023 have been revealed.

The first two winners in the 2023 Golden Ticket giveaway in Falkirk town centre - Alison Harris and Robert Vickers. (pic: submitted)

Alison Harris was the first shopper to have her name drawn out to win a District Towns Gift Card at the end of the first week of the initiative, while Robert Vickers was the winner in the second prize draw.

And Robert proved he is a lucky local shopper, having also been one of the winners in last year’s Golden Ticket competition.

They have both received a District Towns Gift Card worth £200.

But for those who haven’t yet been a winner, there’s still time to take part this year with the initiative continuing up until December 22.

Set up by Falkirk Delivers, the Golden Ticket offers shoppers the chance to win gift vouchers to spend in town centre shops.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the seven voucher prizes on offer this year, customers spending £10 or more at participating businesses in Falkirk town centre will be entered into a weekly prize draw.

Each Friday during the competition period a draw will take place at 1pm with the lucky winners being announced on the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.

Last year the initiative saw more than £200,000 worth of spend in the town centre in the run up to Christmas.

It is hoped people will continue to support local businesses by shopping local again this year.

Stefanie Paterson, assistant BID manager, said: “This competition not only give shoppers a chance to win an amazing prize but also encourages people to shop locally and support our town centre businesses.”

Over 100 businesses in the town centre are taking part in the Golden Ticket giveaway this year. Winners will be announced on Fridays, November 24 and December 1, 8, 15 and 22.

To participate simply drop your golden ticket into the designated Golden Post Box at the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street (next to Corbett’s Jewellers), or if the post box is not on display pop it through the letter box. Multiple entries are welcome.