First-time BOTB entrant Amy Geurts from Falkirk wins £60k prize bundle
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was beginner's luck for Amy Geurts when she bagged herself a car and cash prize bundle playing with online competition specialist BOTB for the very first time.
She was stunned to discover she had won a Land Rover Defender 90 P300 SE plus £2,000 after admitting to BOTB presenter Christian Williams she couldn’t remember what prize she had played for when he phoned to surprise her with the news.
“It feels amazing to have won,” said the Midweek Lifestyle Competition winner. “It was the first time I had played and I had genuinely forgotten what prize I had entered for.”
The Land Rover Defender 90 P300 SE features an i4 Turbo engine, 296bhp and top speed of 119mph.
“The competition popped up on Facebook, and I’ve always liked the car, so I thought I would give it a go,” said the 22-year-old, who lives in Falkirk.
But with dreams of buying her first home, Amy admitted the cash alternative was incredibly tempting.
“I currently live with my mum and dad and I have been trying to get on the property ladder,” she said.
“I have reserved a plot for a new house, but the cash means I would be able to put more of a deposit down on it.”
Amy, who works as a mechanical technician with Ineos, said she would also like to use some of her winnings to go and see a Formula One race.
“I am a big fan and the experience of going and watching one would be amazing,” she added.
Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Amy on winning this amazing prize. She clearly had absolutely no idea what prize she’d played when I phoned her, so it was great to see her reaction.
“I love these cars and I’m sure she is going to love driving it if she decides to choose it over the cash.
“But, despite being a wonderful experience, buying your first house can be very expensive, which is why the cash alternative will come in very handy as she aims to get on the property ladder.”
BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.