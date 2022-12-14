The initiative was set up by Falkirk Delivers who are giving away £250 gift vouchers to spend in town centre shops for three lucky recipients. The draw encourages people to shop locally and support the town centre.

First name out of the hat was Janice Johnson of Falkirk who received her prize from Jane Dalziel, owner of Aromas Cafe in Bean Row where she is a regular customer.

A Falkirk Delivers spokesperson said: “People will receive a golden ticket with every purchase of £10 or over in one of the town centre independent businesses and be able to enter the prize draw. Entries can be submitted to our golden post box or through our Santa’s Post Office dependant on times.

Jane Dalziel of Aromas Cafe in Bean Row, Fallkirk, hands over first Golden Ticket prize to regular customer Janice Johnson