First pictures from Bo'ness Fair Day 2025

Sophie Rutherford was crowned 2025 by Heather Cullen with the Kinneil Primary youngster previously saying she was delighted her former teacher was carrying out the historic honour.

Despite the damp weather, crowds packed into the park for the crowning ceremony before following the procession through the town for the entertainment in Douglas Park.

More photographs from the Falkirk Herald’s Michael Gillen to follow.

Enjoy your Fair Day.

