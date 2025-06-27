First pictures from Bo'ness Fair Day 2025

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 13:15 BST
Here’s the first photographs from this year’s Bo’ness Fair crowning ceremony in Glebe Park.

Sophie Rutherford was crowned 2025 by Heather Cullen with the Kinneil Primary youngster previously saying she was delighted her former teacher was carrying out the historic honour.

Despite the damp weather, crowds packed into the park for the crowning ceremony before following the procession through the town for the entertainment in Douglas Park.

More photographs from the Falkirk Herald’s Michael Gillen to follow.

Enjoy your Fair Day.

The magnificent stage packed with youngsters in Glebe Park for Bo'ness Fair 2025.

1. Bo'ness Fair 2025

The magnificent stage packed with youngsters in Glebe Park for Bo'ness Fair 2025. Photo: Michael Gillen

Crowning lady Heather Cullen places the crown on new Queen Sophie Rutherford.

2. Bo'ness Fair 2025

Crowning lady Heather Cullen places the crown on new Queen Sophie Rutherford. Photo: Michael Gillen

A wave from new Queen Sophie Rutherford.

3. Bo'ness Fair 2025

A wave from new Queen Sophie Rutherford. Photo: Michael Gillen

Frank McGarry, chairman of Bo'ness Fair Day committee, addresses the children and crowd in Glebe Park.

4. Crowning lady is Heather Cullen, Queen Sophie Rutherford.

Frank McGarry, chairman of Bo'ness Fair Day committee, addresses the children and crowd in Glebe Park. Photo: Michael Gillen

