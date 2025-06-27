First pictures from Bo'ness Fair Day 2025

Sophie Rutherford was crowned 2025 by Heather Cullen with the Kinneil Primary youngster previously saying she was delighted her former teacher was carrying out the historic honour.
Despite the damp weather, crowds packed into the park for the crowning ceremony before following the procession through the town for the entertainment in Douglas Park.
More photographs from the Falkirk Herald’s Michael Gillen to follow.
1. Bo'ness Fair 2025
The magnificent stage packed with youngsters in Glebe Park for Bo'ness Fair 2025. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Bo'ness Fair 2025
Crowning lady Heather Cullen places the crown on new Queen Sophie Rutherford. Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Bo'ness Fair 2025
A wave from new Queen Sophie Rutherford. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Crowning lady is Heather Cullen, Queen Sophie Rutherford.
Frank McGarry, chairman of Bo'ness Fair Day committee, addresses the children and crowd in Glebe Park. Photo: Michael Gillen
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.