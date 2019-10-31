First glimpse of new Larbert housing developments

CALA Homes is giving potential buyers a glimpse of what to expect from its two newly launched housing developments in Larbert.

Kinnaird Wynd, the larger of the two new sites, will feature 123 homes including a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, three and four-bedroom homes and townhouses.

Kinnaird Lee meanwhile will comprise 51 three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (West), said: “Our previous

development, Kinnaird Oaks, proved hugely popular with homebuyers, therefore we’re

delighted to bring further new homes to the area.

“We’ll be able to meet the needs of a wide variety of homebuyers across the two sites, with Kinnaird Wynd including properties which would be fantastic for first time buyers – as well as the option of Help to Buy to give them the boost they need to make their move – or those looking to take their second step up the property ladder.

“Kinnaird Lee includes larger family properties, perfect for those looking for their ‘forever’ home.

“I would encourage anyone interested to visit our website or contact our expert sales teams as we anticipate these two superb developments to prove just as popular as Kinnaird Oaks.”

For more information or to register interest in Kinnaird visit www.cala.co.uk.

