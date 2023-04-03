First Aid hero award for Grangemouth's 'Celtic daft' life saver Shannon

Shannon Lorentson, 17, from Grangemouth, has been named Young First Aid Hero 2023 at the Scottish First Aid Awards ceremony held in Glasgow.

She was just 16 when she saved the woman’s life last May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a rare day out for the Celtic-daft St Mungo’s High School pupil, who suffers from a condition called relapsing polychondritis that causes inflammation of her

Life saver Shannon Lorentson with her award

cartilage and other tissues in her body.

She also has anxiety issues, but did not let that stop her helping the woman she found lying in Ingram Street, Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Shannon said: “I was in Glasgow attending the Celtic celebrations with my friends. I don't normally go out much due to my health conditions so I was proud

to be out and about with my friends for once.

"I was then even more proud for what I did later. I was walking home past Queen Street when I came across the women on the floor surrounded by a group of people.”

Shannon, who was waiting to see if she would be able to study an access to nursing course at Forth Valley College at the time, used her knowledge to help the woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I learned CPR from online courses – I always wanted to do nursing, as I grew up with health conditions, and have always wanted to join the NHS after I leave college.

“I checked her pulse and she wasn't breathing so I started CPR and she started breathing again.

"Then I called 999 and emergency services arrived and took over.”

Shannon went home, but then posted what had happened on her Facebook page because she was desperate to find out what had happened to the woman and what her condition was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon said: “My parents are really proud of me – for actually going out with my friends in the first place and then for helping the woman in the street.”

Almost a year – and a major award – later, she said: “I’m so glad I was able to help. You never know when your skills may be needed and when it comes to it, any fears

you may have go out of the window and all you can think about is trying to save a person’s life.

“I’m honoured to win this award from St Andrew’s First Aid and I hope my story will help encourage others to learn life saving skills too. It doesn’t take long but your

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

actions could make all the difference to someone else.”

The Young First Aid Hero category of the St Andrew’s First Aid Scottish First Aid Awards saw eight finalists demonstrating acts of bravery and lifesaving skills.

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Shannon showed immense maturity in her actions and she should be commended for her calm thinking and administration of life saving first aid skills.