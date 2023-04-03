First Aid hero award for Grangemouth's 'Celtic daft' life saver Shannon
A quick thinking teenager has been rewarded for using her life saving CPR skills to helpa woman who collapsed in the middle of Glasgow city centre.
Shannon Lorentson, 17, from Grangemouth, has been named Young First Aid Hero 2023 at the Scottish First Aid Awards ceremony held in Glasgow.
She was just 16 when she saved the woman’s life last May.
It was a rare day out for the Celtic-daft St Mungo’s High School pupil, who suffers from a condition called relapsing polychondritis that causes inflammation of her
cartilage and other tissues in her body.
She also has anxiety issues, but did not let that stop her helping the woman she found lying in Ingram Street, Glasgow.
At the time, Shannon said: “I was in Glasgow attending the Celtic celebrations with my friends. I don't normally go out much due to my health conditions so I was proud
to be out and about with my friends for once.
"I was then even more proud for what I did later. I was walking home past Queen Street when I came across the women on the floor surrounded by a group of people.”
Shannon, who was waiting to see if she would be able to study an access to nursing course at Forth Valley College at the time, used her knowledge to help the woman.
"I learned CPR from online courses – I always wanted to do nursing, as I grew up with health conditions, and have always wanted to join the NHS after I leave college.
“I checked her pulse and she wasn't breathing so I started CPR and she started breathing again.
"Then I called 999 and emergency services arrived and took over.”
Shannon went home, but then posted what had happened on her Facebook page because she was desperate to find out what had happened to the woman and what her condition was.
Shannon said: “My parents are really proud of me – for actually going out with my friends in the first place and then for helping the woman in the street.”
Almost a year – and a major award – later, she said: “I’m so glad I was able to help. You never know when your skills may be needed and when it comes to it, any fears
you may have go out of the window and all you can think about is trying to save a person’s life.
“I’m honoured to win this award from St Andrew’s First Aid and I hope my story will help encourage others to learn life saving skills too. It doesn’t take long but your
actions could make all the difference to someone else.”
The Young First Aid Hero category of the St Andrew’s First Aid Scottish First Aid Awards saw eight finalists demonstrating acts of bravery and lifesaving skills.
Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Shannon showed immense maturity in her actions and she should be commended for her calm thinking and administration of life saving first aid skills.
“Her actions highlight how important first aid training is and how these skills may need to be put not actin when you least expect it. Her willingness to step in, take control and remain calm throughout is testament to being a true first aid hero.”