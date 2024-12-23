Firm's festive goodwill gives ex-serviceman, 73, the fence Falkirk Council failed to fix for entire year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A festive spirited firm stepped in to help an ex-serviceman when Falkirk Council had failed to fix his fence for the entire year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Wilson’s fence blew down in the January gales and he had been waiting for the council to get around to fixing it for well over 11 months.

Serving in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in Ireland and elsewhere, Ian Wilson knows how important it is to have protection from outside elements – but the back garden of his Falkirk home had certainly been lacking that for the whole year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the council stating earlier in the month they still had “no timescale” yet for the repair job, things were not looking hopeful for Ian and his German shepherd Bracken, a nervous and very territorial dog who could not go out the back door to do his business without Ian – who has mobility issues – being there with him because there is no back fence.

What a difference a week makes - John McLay, of McLay's Fencing and Decking, takes half-a-day to build the fence ex service man Ian Wilson, 73, had been waiting on Falkirk Council to fix for an entire year

Up stepped Falkirk business McLay Fencing and Decking to deliver in half-a-day what Falkirk Council had failed to even consider repairing in almost an entire year.

John McLay said: “We saw the Falkirk Herald article and just thought this will be our good deed and we just went and put the fence up. If everyone did something good every once in a while the world would be a better place.”

John and the lads did not charge Ian for the job, but he gave them £20 each for their life changing work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His granddaughter Rachel Wilson said: “They started working on it at 9.30am and the fence was up by 1pm. My granddad is so happy with it.”

Last week Rachel told The Falkirk Herald she felt like Falkirk Council had been “fobbing” her grandfather off with excuses, saying it was “not a priority job” like roofing or water leaks or telling him contractors are not available.

"We told them he has a mobility scooter which sits out the back,” she added. “They told us to just bring it in, but we can’t. It’s causing my granddad great stress and causing him to get ill because he has to out with the dog in the cold weather multiple times a day, when he just was able to let him out the back."

Last week Falkirk Council told The Falkirk Herald, while there was no actual set date yet for the repairs to be carried out, it was going to get in touch with Ian when a repair date became “available”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the fencing repairs required at the property, which have been assessed by housing staff. The fence does not pose any health or safety concerns and due to the volume of fencing repairs this forms part of our priority two list.

“While there is no immediate timescale for these repairs, we will liaise with the tenant when a repair date is available."

Well thanks to the generosity and the skill of John McLay and the McLay Fencing and Decking team, the council do not need to bother themselves now.