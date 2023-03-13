Firm looks to build new four storey apartment block containing 10 flats in Falkirk

According to the planning documents, the scheme is proposing to build a new four storey apartment block “providing 10 high quality dwellings in Falkirk town centre” with private parking below the building which will be accessed at street level.

The documents state: “The proposed site is under the same ownership as Erskine Church, which was purchased by the Fyyfe family along with the church. The existing

cottage on the site was built around the late 19th Century and is of Victorian style. Its materials are traditional stone and slate.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council