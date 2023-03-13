Firm looks to build new four storey apartment block containing 10 flats in Falkirk
Dunblane-based Erskine Court Ltd lodged an application on Thursday, February 23 – which was subsequently validated on Thursday, March 9 – to construct 10 flatted dwellings and associated development at 109 Cockburn Street, Falkirk.
According to the planning documents, the scheme is proposing to build a new four storey apartment block “providing 10 high quality dwellings in Falkirk town centre” with private parking below the building which will be accessed at street level.
The documents state: “The proposed site is under the same ownership as Erskine Church, which was purchased by the Fyyfe family along with the church. The existing
cottage on the site was built around the late 19th Century and is of Victorian style. Its materials are traditional stone and slate.
"The building is currently vacant and due for demolition to allow for the new proposal to be implemented. Materials are to be retained for recycling where possible.”