Firm looks to build children's residential care home in Falkirk area

A care company is looking for permission to build a residential care facility for children in the Falkirk area.

FTS Care Ltd lodge a planning application with Falkirk Council on July 2, which was validated on Wednesday, July 30, to construct ancillary care accommodation (class 8) at 39 Alloa Road, Carron.

FTS Care Ltd is a children and young people’s residential care provider in the Falkirk area.

Class 8 accommodation covers various forms of care and supported living, such as care homes, sheltered housing and supported care centres.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

