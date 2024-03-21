Firm hopes Falkirk Council will not short circuit its plans for Denny charging points
An installation firm is hoping the local authority will allow its electric dreams will be allowed to remain a reality.
Zest Eco lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on March 13 to allow it to keep the EV chargers, substation and a postage locker it had installed pn land to the south of 3 The Vennel, in Broad Street, Denny.
According to its website, Zest provides EV charge point infrastructure for public and commercial landowners to create “assured revenue opportunities”.