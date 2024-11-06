Firm hopes Falkirk Council gives green light for new bonded warehouses

Antonine Property Development Group Ltd lodged and application with Falkirk Council on June 18, which was validated on Wednesday, November 6.

The firm is looking for permission to construct two bonded warehouses, an office building, forklift charging building, associated infrastructure and fencing on a site to the west of Carron Works, Stenhouse Road, Carron.

A bonded warehouse is a secure facility where imported goods can be stored without paying import taxes and duties until they are sent to their final destination.