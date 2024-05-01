Firm announces plans to run hydrogen pipeline through heart of Grangemouth petrochemical industry

Scottish gas distribution firm SGN is starting work on a project to create a hydrogen pipeline which will run through Grangemouth’s petrochemical industry.
By James Trimble
Published 1st May 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 14:50 BST
Motorists can expect “rolling lane closures” on the A904 Bo’ness Road for the next six months as work on converting the existing natural gas pipeline begins on May 15.

SGN’s Local Transmission System Futures project aims to validate the compatibility of utilising the existing gas network to carry hydrogen, by repurposing a 30km

long natural gas pipeline between Grangemouth and Granton that is no longer in use.

The work will be carried out on a section of Bo'ness road which runs through the heart of Grangemouth's petrochemical industry(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The work will be carried out on a section of Bo'ness road which runs through the heart of Grangemouth's petrochemical industry(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The work will be carried out on a section of Bo'ness road which runs through the heart of Grangemouth's petrochemical industry(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It is hoped the project will pave the way for hydrogen transportation on a national scale.

The construction phase of the project, led by SGN and contractor Advanced, will see trial holes being dug around the work area to provide specialist engineers with insight into the ground conditions.

This will allow engineering work to safely begin, when a rolling lane closure in the A904 Bo’ness Road will be implemented, with temporary traffic lights put in place for the duration of the project.

SGN project director Nancy Thomson said: “We’re proud to be carrying out such a national critical project to accelerate the path to decarbonisation here in Scotland. The support of the Grangemouth community is invaluable as we work together to build a sustainable future.

“Construction work will begin just west of Ineos Gate 7, where a temporary SGN compound will be built. The new hydrogen supply pipeline will travel east along the A904 Bo’ness Road, crossing the River Avon bridge and travel along the A904 Grangemouth Road, before completing within the Ineos Forties Pipeline System facility.”

