Fire walk in Falkirk park to aid charity which helps families affected by alcohol and drugs
A charity is looking for brave “soles” to take part in an exciting fundraiser.
Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs is holding a fire walk at Arnotdale House in the grounds of Dollar Park, Falkirk later this month. Their second event of this kind, they are hoping to attract lots of people prepared to walk barefoot across glowing embers and perhaps tick the challenge off their bucket list.
Anyone who thinks they have the spark to conquer the fiery challenge on Saturday, February 25 is asked to register for £20 and then meet the minimum £50 fundraising target.
The national charity which works in Forth Valley will provide t-shirts and support people with their fundraising.
This event is run by the fire walking experts from Mindshift Experience and all participants must attend the 90 minute training workshop before attempting the fire walk. You must also be 12 years or over to take part in the event.