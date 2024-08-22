Fire fork: Falkirk artist Frank hopes his gunpowder work will pick up top prize

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:47 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 16:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Falkirk artist Frank To is one of only three Scottish entrants to be shortlisted for the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists (RBSA) Art Prize.

Recently elected as a full member of the prestigious Society of Graphic Fine Art in London in recognition of his outstanding draughtsman skills, Frank is also the new co-president of the Society of Scottish Artists, one of Scotland’s oldest artist-led organisations.

The Falkirk artist’s unique gunpowder technique has earned him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist among art critics and high profile collectors alike – with Star Trek legend and actor Sir Patrick Stewart a self-proclaimed fan of his work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The RBSA Prize Exhibition is a biennial celebration of creativity and innovation showcasing work in at the cutting edge of contemporary art.

Falkirk artist Frank To and his artwork For Fork Sake(Picture: Submitted)Falkirk artist Frank To and his artwork For Fork Sake(Picture: Submitted)
Falkirk artist Frank To and his artwork For Fork Sake(Picture: Submitted)

Frank’s artwork, For Fork Sake, will go on show in the RBSA Prize Exhibition at RBSA Gallery 4, in Brook Street, Birmingham, from Tuesday September 3 to Saturday, October 12.

Frank said: “It is a massive honour to be shortlisted in this royal institution art prize. The piece is actually a gunpowder observational drawing of a simple kitchen fork – originally exercise piece that was made to test my observational drawing limits both mentally and physically.

“Also to be selected as one of only three Scottish artists is a big deal. For me, it’s a way to show both nationally and internationally that Scottish contemporary drawing is still well regarded and I want to contribute to this in any ways possible even if it means being competitive.”

Related topics:Frank ToFalkirkPatrick StewartLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.