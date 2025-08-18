Fire at Falkirk farm during hay cutting
Smoke billowed over central Falkirk last night after a grass fire at a farm.
The fire broke out during hay cutting on farmland in New Carron.
Firefighters quickly brought the incident under control.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 5.50pm on Sunday, August 17 to reports of a grass fire in Cotland Drive, Falkirk.
"Operations Control initially mobilised one appliance to the scene however on arrival another two appliances were called to support.
“Firefighters left the scene at 7.21pm after extinguishing freshly cut hay and grass.”