Fire and Light welcomes 2020 at Falkirk’s Helix Park

Visitors will be beating a path to the Kelpies this New Year to see the world famous Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers pound out a rhythm in the cold night air.

The UK’s longest established taiko ensemble bring their thrilling and energetic performance to the Falkirk Community Trust’s latest Fire and Light festival. Taking place at the Helix on January 1 and January 2 next year, this time around the event is entitled 2020 Visions.

Now in their 25th year, the Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers are at the forefront of the art-form of taiko drumming and are known for breaking boundaries with their innovative performances.

The drummers will headline the New Year festival at The Kelpies with their Rhythm of Light work which has been produced especially for Fire and Light 2020.

Combining the power of traditional taiko with Mugenkyo’s innovative choreography and sound, visitors will experience high energy and lightning synchronisation, in a visually inventive performance combining LED and UV lighting with martial movement and heart-pounding rhythms.

Maureen Campbell, Falkirk Community Trust chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome the brilliant Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers to our 2020 Fire and Light event. Now in its fifth year, the event is going from strength to strength and we are grateful to the support of Event Scotland which continues to back Falkirk as an all year round must visit destination.

“We truly believe Fire and Light is the perfect way to round off your Christmas and New Year celebrations and would encourage those wishing to attend to secure their tickets now.”

Director of events at VisitScotland Paul Bush OBE added: “We are delighted to be supporting Fire and Light in its fifth year through Scotland’s Winter Festivals programme. As one of the first events to celebrate Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020, the exciting and innovative programme of activity planned for Fire and Light 2020 Vision further reinforces Scotland as the perfect stage for events, and provides a wonderful opportunity for all the family to attend a magical outdoor experience at The Helix, home of the Kelpies.”

Fire and Light 2020 Visions encourages visitors to embrace the adventure of a New Year with a walk through The Helix Park towards the magical Kelpies, interacting with an amazing array of performances and installations along the way – including, of course, the Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers.

Once visitors reach The Kelpies, they can stop and enjoy the fire jets that will be choreographed to the powerful live performance of the drummers. When the drumming stops, an LED clad musician will perform on a spectacular laser harp, celebrating the iconic waterways of Falkirk.

Visit www.thehelix.co.uk for tickets and more information about Fire and Light 2020 Visions.