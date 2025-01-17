Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Falkirk artist who spent more than a year completing a meticulously detailed painting of a sprig of bramble has won the top prize at a prestigious exhibition in Edinburgh.

Fiona Strickland has been named as the winner of the £4000 W Gordon Smith and Mrs Jay Gordon Smith Award at the 144th Open Annual Exhibition of the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour (RSW).

The show, held in the RSA Upper Galleries in the capital city until February 5, brings together over 300 paintings by some of the best artists in Scotland and beyond working in water-based media.

Fiona’s painting, "Bramble”, took more than a year to finish and was made by building up layer upon layer of transparent colour with a tiny number one brush.

Fiona Strickland with her award winning painting 'Bramble' (Picture: Submitted)

However, she says this prize means the most to her. “Here I’m not up against people who paint in the same kind of style, there are lots of different styles. Winning the award was a big surprise – I’m really humbled.”

The former principal teacher of art at Bannockburn High School, took up botanical painting when she took early retirement and subsequently exhibited her work in the USA and Europe, winning the prestigious gold medal for botanical art awarded by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Fiona says she prefers ordinary plants to rare and exotic specimens.

“It’s the overlooked things I find particularly beautiful. We tend to recognising something like a bramble or a daffodil so we might not stop to look at a painting. I want the painting to say, ‘Look at me! Have you not noticed this about this plant before?’.”

RSW judges were impressed by the detail in Fiona’s creation.

Anthea Gage, RSW president, said: “This is a magnificent example of how powerful the traditional approach to watercolour can be, and to make a painting with such detail on such a large scale is an incredible feat.

“Art is not a competitive sport. Everyone who has a picture on the wall in this show has done really, really well, especially non-members who have gone through the open selection process.

“However, it is lovely to be able to support artists with prizes and recognise excellent work.”