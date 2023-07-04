Finlay's find: Adventurous eight-year-old uncovers strange statue in Falkirk park

Finlay was on one of his regular “adventures” with his papa Brian Paterson – the Sean Connery to his Harrison Ford – when he discovered the strange elf-like item in Bantaskine Park.

Brian said: “Finlay and I often go on what he calls ‘adventures’ and our most recent one took us to the grounds of South Bantaskine Estate near Lochgreen Road and

Falkirk High Station.

Finlay and his papa Brian uncovered a strange statue in a long abandoned park (Picture: Submitted)

“Finlay discovered the statue lying on the ground in two pieces, which together would have been about three feet high. It's spindly with a caricaturish head, a bit like a

gargoyle. To me it actually looks quite scary.

“The body is in a crouched pose, with its legs together and knees tucked up in front of the chest. While some of it is either lost or damaged, you can still see a big broad

nose and deep-sunk eyes. Over time it has become separated from its base.”

"We found out that anything of historical interest discovered anywhere in Scotland needs to be reported to the Treasure Trove unit at the National Museum of Scotland

in Edinburgh who then decide if they want to claim it for the Crown.

“We contacted them and they said they didn't want to claim it. So we have instead donated it to Callendar House here in Falkirk.”

But Finlay, like Professor Henry Jones Jnr, has an inquisitive mind and was determined to know more about his special find so he and Brian did some detective work.

They discovered the area they found the statue was originally South Bantaskine Park, a huge 150-acre estate south-west of Falkirk owned by the Wilson family.

A large mansion, South Bantaskine House, was built in the 1860s in the grounds and in the 1920s records show a large rock and water walled garden was added from

a nearby disused quarry.

The garden was often referred to as “a fairy glen” and Brian believes the statue, probably dating from this time or a little earlier, could have been part of a rockery.

The house itself was demolished in 1950 but the magnificent windows were saved by Falkirk Council and are now on display in the Howgate Shopping Centre.

However, the actual site is now overgrown and deserted.

Brian also discovered an article on the gardens from the Falkirk Herald in 1932 that describes it fully.

It states: “This rock garden has come to be regarded as one of the most noteworthy in the country. With its mass of bloom and foliage, in which many varieties of rock plants are to be found, this garden has been aptly named a ‘fairy glen’.

"The fountains, quaint statues set in restful nooks, the crazy paving and the rustic fascination of this man-made horticultural shrine all combine to form an idyllic retreat.”