Fine food and music on the menu for Grangemouth park's big garden party
If live music, delicious food and fun in the sun are what you crave then Grangemouth’s Zetland Park is the place you need to be when the annual Garden Party returns later this month.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST
After the success of last year’s inaugural event the party will be held on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 in and around the park’s popular Wee Coffee Cabin.
Entry is free and live sounds, street food and more are available from noon to 10pm on Saturday and noon to 9pm on Sunday.