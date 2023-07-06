News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Fine food and music on the menu for Grangemouth park's big garden party

If live music, delicious food and fun in the sun are what you crave then Grangemouth’s Zetland Park is the place you need to be when the annual Garden Party returns later this month.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST

After the success of last year’s inaugural event the party will be held on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 in and around the park’s popular Wee Coffee Cabin.

Entry is free and live sounds, street food and more are available from noon to 10pm on Saturday and noon to 9pm on Sunday.

Picturesque Zetland Park is the backdrop to this year's Garden Pary event (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Picturesque Zetland Park is the backdrop to this year's Garden Pary event (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Picturesque Zetland Park is the backdrop to this year's Garden Pary event (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Related topics:Grangemouth