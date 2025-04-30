Finding keepers: Falkirk DWP staff run recruitment event at Edinburgh Zoo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DWP East Scotland employer relations team and Edinburgh Zoo are collaborating to organise a ground-breaking recruitment event at Edinburgh Zoo.

The initiative, along with collaborative efforts in signing up Edinburgh Zoo last year as a Disability Confident employer, has significantly opened up job opportunities across the Falkirk area and East Scotland.

Last year’s event saw over 450 job seekers in attendance with 20 employers from multiple sectors, including national brands to small to medium employers supporting the event.

DWP East Scotland strategic external relations leader Susan Gray said: “Due to the success of last year’s event, DWP and Edinburgh Zoo have joined forces again to run another one for jobseekers across Scotland.

The DWP has teamed up with Edinburgh Zoo to organised a special recruitment event (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

"This will take place on Thursday, May15 from 11am to 3.30pm at Edinburgh Zoo with multiple sectors in attendance. If you are hiring and are interested in joining the event please get in contact.”

Businesses interested in attending can e-mail [email protected] for more information.

