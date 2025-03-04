Find out the winners of Rotary Club of Falkirk Swimarathon 2025 in 20 pictures

The annual event, which took place in the Grangemouth Sports Complex pool, once again proved to be a huge success with 19 teams taking part on Sunday.

They were all raising money for Strathcarron Hospice, as well as their own clubs, schools and The Rotary Club of Falkirk’s Trust Fund.

Organisers said the end result is still to be calculated but this event up to and including 2024 has previously raised well in excess of £35,000.

This year, swimmers completed a total of 2131 lengths of the 25m pool – which equates to 53.3 kilometres or from Grangemouth to Peebles as the crow flies.

Winning team on the day was from Grangemouth Sports Complex who notched up 240 lengths – an event record.

Best High School was Falkirk High with 146 lengths and best Primary School was Larbert Village with 107 lengths.

A Rotary Club spokesperson said: “Well done everyone. A huge thank you is due to all participants and Martin Sreenan and his team at the Grangemouth Sports Complex for the use of the pool for the event.

“Also, for the provision of drinks, fruit and snacks for the competitors we are indebted to Tesco Redding, Lidl Falkirk, Morrisons Falkirk and Wilson's Fruit in Polmont.”

Rotary clubs across the UK hold Swimarathons annually to raise money for charities, including their own.

Swimarathon 2025 The teams taking part in the Rotary Club of Falkirk Swimarathon 2025 along with club members. Photo: Michael Gillen

Swimarathon 2025 Swimmers ready to complete their leg of the relay. Photo: Michael Gillen