Find out more about Falkirk Older People's Day event in Howgate Centre

An event to highlight that age is just a number takes place in the heart of Falkirk later this month.

The Older People’s Network is inviting everyone aged 50 and over to come together for a day of celebration, connection, and discovery at this year’s Falkirk Older People’s Day.

It takes place on Wednesday, October 29, from 10am to 2pm at the Braveheart Unit in the Howgate Centre.

The event has become a popular fixture in the town’s calendar as it provides a welcoming space for older individuals to explore a wealth of valuable resources, services, and

Help and advice will again be on offer to those attending Falkirk Older People's Event this October. Pic: Michael Gillen

opportunities – all designed to enhance wellbeing, independence, and community connection.

With over 20 organisations taking part, attendees can discover information on health, welfare, finance, volunteering, and leisure activities, all under one roof.

Representatives will be on hand from Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, NHS Forth Valley, Falkirk Council Welfare Benefits, Age Scotland, Alzheimer Scotland, Royal Voluntary Service, Asda Healthy Eating, Food Train, Dial-a-Journey, Cycling Without Age, and many more.

David Paterson, chair of the Older People’s Network, said: “We invite you to attend this year's Older People’s Day event. Building on the success of the last few years, you will have access to a wide range of information on relevant subjects from experienced and knowledgeable individuals representing over 20 organisations.”

The theme for 2025 is Age is Just a Number – Celebrate, Connect, Discover, and encouraging those attending to celebrate the positive impact older people have in Falkirk, make new connections, and discover local services that can help them thrive.

Entry is free, and everyone is welcome.

Special thanks go to Braveheart for hosting the venue and to Falkirk Delivers for their continued support of the Older People’s Network and its annual event.