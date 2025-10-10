Find out how Stenhousemuir sailor Lauren did in challenge for Andysmanclub

A woman serving in the Royal Navy has smashed her onboard charity to raise funds for a mental health charity.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren McKinlay from Stenhousemuir had hoped to raise £500 for for Andysmanclub but thanks to lots of support for her efforts, her fundraising total currently stands at £1825 – and she hopes to get that to £2000.

The 24-year-old, currently serving as a weapons specialist onboard HMS Trent, rang a mile around the ship every day in September wearing 14kg body armour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week she proudly announced: "That’s my 30 days completed.

Lauren McKinlay smashed her fundraising target. Pic: Contributed

"I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated and supported me. Your generosity has honestly moved me more than I can put into words.

"This challenge was hard. Running with no sleep while feeling unwell pushed me to my limits but I kept going because I knew why I was doing it and for whom.

"I did it to support andysmanclub and the incredible work they do. That thought kept me putting one foot in front of the other and I’m so proud that I pushed myself more and more each day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that the charity was close to her ash had seen many men in the Navy struggle in silence every day with mental health issues

"Your donations, encouragement and belief in me made all the difference. I feel truly humbled, inspired and so grateful. I hope to do more fundraisers in the future and together we can keep making a difference.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Her parents Sam and Peter McKinlay are extremely proud of Lauren's amazing achievement.

Sam said: "We are so proud that Lauren has helped to raise awareness of serious mental health issues. If it helps to save one person, then her challenge has done its job."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren attended Ladeside Primary and Larbert High School and was a rising star at Carronshore's Central Taekwondo Academy before opting to join the Royal Navy.

Not long after leaving HMS Somerset, Lauren joined HMS Trent where she helps operate, maintain and control the ship's weapon systems along with acting as a Quartermaster driving the patrol ship.

There are local Andysmanclubs in Falkirk and Stenhousemuir, both meeting at 7pm on a Monday.

Andysmanclub Falkirk is based at Ettrick Dockhart Community Hall in Hallglen and Andysmanclub Stenhousemuir meets at Stenhousemuir FC's ground in Gladstone Road.

You can donate to Lauren's fundraising here