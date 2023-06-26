News you can trust since 1845
Participants of all ages were able to take part in the fundraising events and had a great time.

Final stages of Falkirk's Race for Life 2023 in pictures

As participants in the three Race for Life events in Callendar Park crossed the finish line on Sunday they were helping to make a difference.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 22:34 BST

For all the money they are raising will go towards helping scientists research cancer and trying to find a cure through the charity Cancer Research UK. More than £53,000 has been raised through this year’s local fundraising event so far, with further donations still to come in.

Many of those taking part were doing so in celebration or memory of loved ones with many wearing the name of those they were racing for on their backs.

Photographer Michael Gillen took these photographs as everyone made their way towards the finish line having completed either the 3k, 5k or 10k route around the park.

The weather stayed fair for Sunday's event.

1. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

The weather stayed fair for Sunday's event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Heading for the finish line.

2. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

Heading for the finish line. Photo: Michael Gillen

Full of enthusiasm for the cause.

3. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

Full of enthusiasm for the cause. Photo: Michael Gillen

The routes started and finished outside the historic Callendar House.

4. Race for Life Falkirk 2023

The routes started and finished outside the historic Callendar House. Photo: Michael Gillen

