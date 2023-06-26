Final stages of Falkirk's Race for Life 2023 in pictures
For all the money they are raising will go towards helping scientists research cancer and trying to find a cure through the charity Cancer Research UK. More than £53,000 has been raised through this year’s local fundraising event so far, with further donations still to come in.
Many of those taking part were doing so in celebration or memory of loved ones with many wearing the name of those they were racing for on their backs.
Photographer Michael Gillen took these photographs as everyone made their way towards the finish line having completed either the 3k, 5k or 10k route around the park.