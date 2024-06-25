Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The retinue for this year’s Bonnybridge Gala came together for the first time last week.

The youngsters took part in their first rehearsal last Tuesday at the community centre – and they are all looking forward to the big day in August.

This year, the village will have its first Gala King Hamza Riaz alongside Gala Queen Sophie Harrison.

But it’s not just the children who are excited for the community event, which will this year be held on Saturday, August 10.

The royal retinue for this year's Bonnybridge Gala Day came together for the first time last week (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The team of volunteers who are part of the organising committee are looking to make the 2024 event one to remember.

Arlene Graham, one of the organising committee, said: “Our gala day committee are working tirelessly behind the scenes to arrange a fun filled day for all to enjoy.

"We have lots of fantastic plans. We know everyone will be short of cash so we’re trying to make the day as low cost as we can so there are no barriers for anyone attending.

"We are lucky to have such a caring community who show their passion for their area.

Queen Sophie Harrison and King Hamza Riaz are looking forward to the big day on August 10. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"We are trying to make it a huge fun day for the whole community.”

A recent prize bingo event raised £2062, however the committee are still looking at ways to fundraise even more in the coming weeks ahead of the event.

Arlene said: “We want the best day for the whole community and still plan to keep the costs as low as possible for people to attend.

"To do this we still have a bit more to go to raise the funds needed.

"We need as much help as possible as our funds were severely depleted following our previous gala day, plus fundraising has now become so competitive due to any, many cut backs.

“It’s harder than ever to raise funds now. We’re having to think outside the box and try different things.

"But we have our fingers crossed we’ll be able to raise what’s needed.

"The parade is looking good this year and the gala is going to be a big party for the community before the kids go back to school.”

The organising committee are urging local businesses and individuals who can to show their support for the gala, which strengthens the bond within the community and beyond.

This year’s retinue are: Queen – Sophie Harrison; King – Hamza Riaz; Dowager Queen – AJ Kelly; Ladies in Waiting – Aliza Awais, Mila Cassidy, Zarah Donaghy; Flower Girls – Charlotte Gibb, Ara Nelson, Kenzie Waldezik; Queen of the Fairies – Lyla Kilpatrick; Fairies – Sophia Cassidy, Isla Gibb, Sophie McMillan, Remi Thomson, Hali Williamson; Royal Guards – Mustafa Awais, Cooper Millar, Adam Riaz, Isaac Todd.

To keep up to date with plans for the gala and fundraising events leading up to it visit the Bonnybridge Gala Day Facebook page.

If you’d like to make a donation to help fund this year’s event visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bonnybridge-gala-day