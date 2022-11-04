The track is planned for an area of Herbertshire Castle Park, known locally as Gala Park, and last week the final design for the community facility was revealed.

Funded by Sportscotland and Foundation Scotland, the project is being run by Fife Council in partnership with the Green Action Trust and Community Green Initiative (CGI).

The proposed pump track which will be located between the play park and The Chilli Hut is part of the Herbertshire Castle Park masterplan to create “a more welcoming, accessible and attractive park for all visitors”.

A new pump track, similar to the one in Grangemouth's Zetland Park, will be built in Herbertshire Castle Park in Denny. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Following a consultation process in August and September, Velosolutions – the company engaged to design and build the track – has used the feedback received to help shape the final design.

In an online presentation on the finalised design, Alisha Carrigan of Velosolutions, said: “We’ve extended the track as much as possible in the constraints to come up with a real fun track.

"We’ve included the pump track area for an advanced freestyle element with freestyle features including a volcano.”

After feedback from the consultation, the team have worked to design the track around all the existing trees so none will have to be removed and the previously proposed knee rail between the track and the road will now be upgraded to a full bow top fence for extra safety, carrying on the existing fencing in place between the playpark and the road.

Once complete the free facility will allow cyclists of all abilities to be able to test themselves on a series of rollers and banked turns.

The track, which will be accessible for disability sport, will be open year-round for community use.

It is hoped a planning application for the pump track will be submitted to Falkirk Council in the coming weeks now that the design has been finalised.

According to the project’s website it is hoped, if planning consent is granted, that construction can begin early in the new year with the pump track ready for use in spring/early summer 2023.

In addition to the pump track, CGI and Falkirk Council are working together to upgrade the park’s play area using a mix of Community Choices and Play Renewal Fund money.

A consultation is set to take place soon on proposed designs for the play park.