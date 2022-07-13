Final countdown to Airth Highland Games' big comeback

The event, which was axed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 23.

It will be the 150th time the games have taken place in the village and organisers are looking to make it the best yet after two years of disappointment.

This year’s preparations were given a major boost thanks to £3900 of cash from EventScotland’s National Events Programme earlier in the year and now the announcement that Lochay Homes are to be the main sponsor for this years games.

Airth Highland Games was cancelled in 2021 but a special ceremony to mark the event's 150th anniversary did take place

A games spokesperson said: “Come to Airth Highland Games and experience one of Scotland’s oldest, most traditional highland games competitions. Thousands of visitors come each year to experience the unique, friendly atmosphere of the games while being surrounded by the picturesque setting of the River Forth and Ochil Hills.

“Cheer on our many competitors as they compete for their titles. Watch our Scottish Highland dancers, our solo pipers, our heavy event athletes and track competitors as they battle it out.

"Why not get involved yourself by taking part in our Smiddy Stane Challenge or our Tug-O-War? You can also enjoy our local pipe band, children’s entertainment, craft stalls, local foods, refreshment tents, fantastic fairground and much more.”

As an extra treat live music will also be provided by folk band Huroosh.

Tickets for this year’s Airth Highland Games are now available.