The final countdown is on to this year’s Carron and Carronshore Gala Day.

The big day takes place this Saturday, June 1 and the excitement is building as a programme of community events leading up to it is already underway this week.

Youngsters of primary school and nursery age took part in the annual races at Gairdoch Park on Monday evening, with them competing in a flat race, egg and spoon and bean bag race in different age groups.

The fun continued on Tuesday with the children’s football tournament for all those in P4-P7.

Queen elect Megan Henderson and her retinue have been busy rehearsing in recent months for the 2024 Carron and Carronshore Gala Day. (Pic: Scott Louden)

On Thursday, Carronshore Over 35s will take on Ava FC in the Chum Tasker Memorial Cup football match at Gairdoch Park.

The gala returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic last year and organisers are looking forward to continuing to build on its success.

The committee have their fingers crossed that the weather will stay dry for the crowning of queen elect Megan Henderson on Saturday.

Sharon McNeill, gala day chairperson, said: “On Sunday we had our last rehearsal so everything is now in place.

Megan Henderson doesn't have too much longer to wait until she's crowned gala queen on Saturday (Pic: Scott Louden)

“We have been quite lucky with the support of the community these last few years, and we hope people will come out and support us again. The weather looks like it should be okay – it’s the one thing we can’t control, but as long as it’s dry we’ll be happy.”

Sharon said she was excited for the gala day: “The kids put in so much hard work and when it all comes together it’s totally worth the stress and the preparation throughout the year. A lot of preparation goes on behind the scenes and it’s really nice to see it all come together and everyone enjoying themselves.

“The children, and their parents, sacrifice a lot as we start rehearsals in January and run them until the event. They put in a lot of time and effort so it’s really good for them to get their wee five minutes of fame.”

In order to ensure that the gala day can go ahead each year the committee hosts a number of fundraising events to help cover costs.

Among those they have organised this year have been…

One of the most recent cash boosts for the event came courtesy of local upholstery business Fanatikool.

A signed invincible Falkirk FC shirt from the club helped the business raise £800 for the gala day’s funds through its ‘spot the team’ fundraiser.

The 2024 gala will bring the community together on Saturday when the procession will leave Burnside Park at 11am before making its way to Gairdoch Park.

Carronshore Primary pupil Megan will be crowned gala queen on the stage at Gairdoch during a special ceremony which starts at 11.45am.

Following the crowning, there will be an afternoon of fun for everyone to enjoy in the park.

As well as the fun fair, inflatables, stalls and face painting, there will be performances from Dragon Breath Entertainment (11.30am); Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band (12.30pm); Illinois Baxter and the 209s (12.45pm); JF School of Dance (1.35pm); Central Taekwondo (1.55pm); Rhythm of India Dancers (2.35pm); Make Believe Moments (2.55pm); Shade 106 (3.20pm); Willow Gray (3.45pm); Ross Fairweather (4.20pm) and Totally Taylor (5pm).

The activities in the park will run until around 6pm.

Copies of the gala day programme, priced £2, are available from the Scotmid store in Carronshore.