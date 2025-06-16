Final countdown for Fearne and friends and this year's historic Grangemouth Children's Day

There are only a few sleeps left until this year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen and her pals wake up to a day they will never forget.

And this year’s event – which takes place on Saturday – is a truly historic occasion.

The 2025 Queen is Bowhouse Primary School pupil Fearne White

Last year crowds lined the streets and flocked to the town’s historic Zetland Park to see Moray Primary School Lucie Niven crowned as Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen 2024.

Bowhouse Primary School pupil Fearne White will soon be crowned queen of Grangemouth Children's Day 2025 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The spotlight was firmly on young Lucie who was crowned by Samantha Merrilees, founder of the Scott Martin Foundation, after the traditional parade down Kingseat Avenue and Abbots Road.

This year it is the turn of Steven Mathew, president of Grangemouth Children’s Day committee, to do the honours and crown Fearne in Zetland Park.

Steven has been a member of the committee for over 30 years, following the footsteps of his granddad William and dad Ian.

In the 100 plus years Grangemouth Children’s Day has been in existence a woman has always had the honour of crowning the queen.

Bowhouse Primary School pupils show off their spectacular boards created by the youngsters for this year's Grangemouth Children's Day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

On Saturday, Steven will be the first man in the history of the event to ever crown a Children’s Day Queen.

Earlier in the year he told The Falkirk Herald how much of an honour it was to be given this important role.

Steven said: "It took me four days to say yes. It’s the tradition – it’s always been a woman. I’m actually not the first man to be asked. The first one was Duncan Adams a number of years ago and he turned it down because he didn’t want to break with tradition.

"It is a huge honour.”

Excitement is building for this year's Grangemouth Children's Day and Bowhouse Primary School cannot wait for the big day when their Queen Fearen is crowned (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Steven, the committee and organisers have been holding fund raising events throughout the year to support Grangemouth Children’s Day and ensure it contains to be celebrated in the town.

The royal retinue for Grangemouth Children’s Day 2025:

Fearne White (Queen Elect)

Eviee Milne and Sophie Fish (Maids of Honour)

Mason McKeever (Herald)

Sonny Shanks (Courtier)

Kali Clark, Jessica Fleming, Lois Marshall, Jamie Mulgrew, Kaia Murray, Mila Ramzan, Rayah Tymon and Dee Vuki (Ladies in Waiting)

Teddy Cole and Lucas Reid (Page Boys)

Sophie Learmonth (Flower Girl)

