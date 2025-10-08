Film crews descend on Falkirk area's Outlander castle

Film crews have once again descended on Blackness Castle.

The historic location is currently closed to visitors and cranes with cameras can be seen on site.

The castle, which is a popular tourist destination following its use as a set in TV series Outlander, has been closed to members of the public since Monday, September 29 and is not due to reopen until Sunday, October 19.

It is not know for certain what is being filmed there at present, but there is much speculation locally – and online – that it is being used as a location for the prequel to Outlander, Blood of My Blood.

Filming is currently taking place at Blackness Castle. It is believed to be for series two of the Outlander prequel Blood of my Blood. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The first series of the spin-off is currently being screened and it was reported earlier this summer that a second series would be on its way.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood follows the parents of Outlander’s main characters Jamie and Claire. It tells the love stories of Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie in 18th century Scotland and Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston in World War I in England.

Filming has been taking place with some people reporting sightings of people wearing period highland dress.

Some have reported on social media that their planned visits to the castle with tour operators have been cancelled due to filming taking place there.

Film crews are currently on site at Blackness Castle - and have also been spotted at Doune Castle in recent days. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Historic Environment Scotland confirmed the closure is for filming to take place, but are remaining tight-lipped on what is being filmed.

A spokesperson said: “We’re unable to confirm further details about the filming and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

In the original series, Outlander – based on the best-selling books of American author Diana Gabaldon – Blackness Castle was used as Fort William.

There have also been reports of film crews at Doune Castle in recent days with speculation suggesting it is in relation to the same series. Doune Castle was used as Castle Leoch, the seat of Clan Mackenzie, in Outlander.