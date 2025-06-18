Film and exhibition part of Refugee Week in Falkirk area

As Refugee Week gets underway Falkirk Council is hosting an art exhibition and film screening.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both “shine a light” on global past and present displacement experiences.

Refugee Week, which runs from June 16-22, is the world's largest arts and culture festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking asylum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Sunday, June 22 at 7.30pm the Hippodrome Cinema will host a screening of the Academy Award-winning documentary feature No Other Land (15).

Artist Diana Forster with her exhibition at Callendar House, Somewhere to Stay. Pic: Michael Gillen

This powerful film documents the gradual erasure of Masafer Yatta, as soldiers destroy the homes of families in the occupied West Bank,and explores the alliance between Palestinian activist Basel and Israeli journalist Yuval.

A council spokesperson said: “The film has been widely acclaimed, while also sparking international debate for its bold commentary on political injustices and the call for peace.”

Following the screening there will be a discussion led Professor Samuel Spiegel, member of Jews for a Just Peace, with panellists Nada Shawa – a Glasgow-based poet, dancer, and activist from Gaza, and Dr Livnat Konopyny Declev, a political anthropologist working on the Jewish radical left, and on alternative political imagination in Israel/Palestine and abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The screening is part of a broader programme marking Scottish Refugee Week in Falkirk, which also includes Somewhere to Stay: A Story of Forced Displacement, an evocative exhibition by artist Diana Forster at the Park Gallery in Callendar House.

Diana’s work explores the lived experiences of forced migration during WWII and was curated in conjunction with the Forced Migration Project from the University of St Andrews.

Tickets for No Other Land screening are available now at the Hippodrome Cinema box office, telephone 01324 506850, and online at hippodromecinema.co.uk.

Entry to the Somewhere to Stay Exhibition is free and is open daily, except Tuesday, 9am-5pm.