Filling station out of action: Motorists unable to fill up at the pumps at Falkirk area superstore
A normally busy Supermarket petrol station has been closed off for most of the month as work is carried out on the facility.
By James Trimble
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:33 BST
Motorists have been unable to fill up their tanks at the forecourt located at Tesco superstore in Redding, but, according to the supermarket giant, that situation will be resolved before the end of the month.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of our Redding filling station. It will reopen on August 26 after some essential maintenance works.”