Figures show Denny Eastern Access Road has improved traffic flow and air quality

Monitoring data has confirmed the Denny Eastern Access Road (DEAR) is delivering on all of its original aims - easing congestion and improving air quality.

The £9.2 million project, which opened to traffic in May 2024, was designed to reduce congestion at Denny Cross, and improve air quality in the town centre.

Traffic monitoring undertaken before and after the road opened shows clear reductions in the number of vehicles travelling through Denny town centre.

Since opening, DEAR has carried an average of around 4800 vehicles per day, providing an effective alternative route around the south-east of the town.

Representatives from Falkirk Council, WSP and RJ McLeod at the opening of the Denny Eastern Access Road back in May 2024 (Picture: Submitted)

At Denny Cross, the total number of vehicles passing through the junction has reduced by 24 per cent. This includes a reduction of 1900 vehicles per day along Glasgow Road, down 21.8 per cent and 2580 fewer vehicles per day along Broad Street, down 20.8 per cent.

These changes indicate drivers are using the new road as an alternative route helping to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

Traffic on surrounding routes shows similar positive changes.

On Glasgow Road, north of the Nethermains roundabout, traffic volumes have dropped by 32 per cent and no personal injury accidents have been recorded on the

new road since it opened.

Air quality has also improved since DEAR opened. Baseline data collected before construction was compared with new data gathered after the road became operational.

Pollution levels were already well within national limits and have since improved further.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council depute leader, said: “The Denny Eastern Access Road is a great example of long-term planning delivering real results for local people.

“This project was first identified more than twenty years ago to tackle congestion at Denny Cross, and improve air quality. These latest figures show that it’s achieved all those goals.

“By diverting traffic away from the town centre, the road has made it easier and safer for people to move around Denny, while keeping air quality well within national standards.

“It also provides the infrastructure needed to support future development in the area, ensuring that the town continues to grow in a planned and sustainable way.”

