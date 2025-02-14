Kinneil Museum’s future was raised in the House of Commons this week.

Kirsteen Sullivan, MP for Bathgate and Linlithgow, took the fight to safeguard the future of the facility to Westminster, urging the Government to allocate time for a debate on the significance of preserving local heritage sites.

Supported by the dedicated Friends of Kinneil, the venue plays a crucial role in educating visitors about the area’s rich history – spanning from Roman times.

And while the museum won a reprieve from Falkirk Council last week, the fight to safeguard its future is far from over with the threat of closure still not ruled out completely.

Kirsteen pressed the Government on the need to protect historic sites, stating in the Commons: “Will the Leader of the House allocate Government time to debate the importance of local heritage centres?”

In response, fellow MP Lucy Powell acknowledged the urgency of the situation.

She said: “What my hon. Friend raises is particularly concerning given that it relates to a UNESCO World Heritage site. Heritage is, of course, a devolved matter, but we take it very seriously indeed and it would make an excellent topic for a debate.”

Following the debate, Kirsteen said: “This is a step in the right direction but the fight is far from over. We need a serious, long-term strategy to secure Kinneil Museum’s future.

“The message is clear – Kinneil Museum must be protected.”

Kinneil Museum has been moved from phase three to four of Falkirk Council’s Strategic Property Review, which has extended the closure timeline to March 31, 2026.

It will provide additional time to explore sustainable alternatives for keeping the museum open, which came as a huge relief to the hard-working Friends of Kinneil.

A masterplan for Kinneil Estate is currently being developed and it is hoped the museum will have a role to play in that.

Kirsteen added: “The decision secures a critical 12-month window to develop a long-term strategy for Kinneil’s future, ensuring its cultural and historical significance is properly recognised in Falkirk Council’s masterplan.

“It also creates an opportunity to remove Kinneil from the Strategic Property Review altogether if a viable long-term solution can be secured.”