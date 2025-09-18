Fifth protest held outside Falkirk asylum seeker hotel over community safety

Another protest took place outside the former Cladhan Hotel on Wednesday evening.

Members of the Save Our Future and Our Children’s Future group turned up outside the property in Kemper Avenue which is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

This was the group’s first weekday protest following four weekend demonstrations outside the hotel in recent weeks, and one in Newmarket Street outside the constituency office of Labour MP Euan Stainbank.

Organisers say the protests are being held to voice concerns over community safety following the conviction of one former Cladhan resident for raping a teenager in the town centre.

All of the group’s weekend protests outside the hotel have been met with a counter protest on the opposite side of the road, directly outside the hotel, with members of groups including Stand Up To Racism and Falkirk For All turning out to protect the asylum seekers with the message that they are welcome here.

Earlier this week, Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank said a local engagement forum will be held with participation from Falkirk Council and Police Scotland in a bid to address the community’s concerns over asylum policy.

However, the Save Our Future and Our Children’s Future members are continuing to go ahead with further protests planned in the coming days.