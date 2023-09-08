Watch more videos on Shots!

Former Springfield Primary and Linlithgow Academy pupil, Amy Walker (16), has performed at the Usher Hall and was part of the cast of Grease at the Festival Theatre.

She attended Fierce Theatre Schools while at the Academy. As Fierce relaunches for a new term of evening and weekend classes, she has urged those aged 11 to 19 with aspirations of a stage career to attend an open day featuring masterclasses this Saturday and auditions on Sunday.

Amy said: “I studied at Fierce from 2021 to 2023 and was taught how to sing properly, while improving my technique and performance in jazz, ballet and tap.

Amy Walker has never regretted her decision to audition for Fierce and is encouraging other youngsters to go for it.

“I was taught not only how to be a strong performer but I am now more confident and focused as a performer. I have made lifelong friendships with other like-minded young people and cannot recommend it enough.”

Amy has gone on to study acting at the Junior Conservatoire of The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. She performed at the Usher Hall in The MGA Academy of Performing Arts annual A Christmas Wish in 2022 and was a member of The Beyond Broadway Experience’s cast of Grease and Bring It On! The Musicals in the Festival Theatre in 2022 and 2023.

Amy encouraged anyone thinking of a career in the performing arts to go to the Fierce auditions.

She added: “It was one of the best decisions I ever made and I’m so grateful that I did.”

Fierce Theatre Schools’ Open Day takes place this Saturday from 9am to midday while auditions take place on Sunday from 10am to 1pm, with discussions on scholarship opportunities available to parents and guardians thereafter. All activity will take place at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, 207-209 Balgreen Rd, Edinburgh, EH11 2RZ. To register interest, email [email protected].