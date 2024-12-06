Festive starring roles for talented Polmont mother and daughter

This month is a busy time for most people but for one Polmont family there’s an added distraction – but one that they love.

Mother and daughter Hazel and Violet Beattie are both performing in Christmas shows in Edinburgh next week – and it’s been a hectic time of rehearsals for both.

Sixteen-year-old Violet will be playing the role of Anne Boleyn in Captivate Theatre's production of SIX: Teen Edition at Assembly Roxy, part of Edinburgh's Christmas programme.

She auditioned and was chosen as one of the six girls playing the wives of Henry VIII in this version of the smash hit musical.

Violet Beattie, 16, will be performing in Edinburgh next week. Pic: Contributed

The show is a full-length adaptation of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ international phenomenon SIX, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st-century girl power.

Violet is currently in fifth year at Graeme High where she recently played Audrey in their production of Little Shop of Horrors.

She also attends Central Scotland Ballet School and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Juniors programme for musical theatre.

Hazel Beattie will be starring in Nativity the Musical. Pic: Contributed

Sister April is currently in the second year of a musical theatre degree at Italia Conti and Violet hopes to go on and study musical theatre too.

Violet says she has been loving rehearsals in particular learning all the amazing harmonies in each song and working so closely with the other girls in the show.

Meanwhile, mum Hazel Beattie will also be performing at the Assembly Roxy in the role of Miss Poppy in Nativity the Musical, the stage show based on the classic Christmas film.

For those who haven’t seen the film, at St Bernadette’s School they’re attempting to mount a musical version of the Nativity. Only trouble is teacher Mr Maddens has promised that a Hollywood producer is coming to see the show to turn it into a film. The crazy teaching assistant Miss Poppy tries to help make this a reality with hilarious consequences.

Hazel said: “It has been such fun rehearsing with all the wonderful children in the show who are not only talented but are also so funny! I recently performed as Jean in Sunshine on Leith at the Edinburgh Festival which is quite an emotional role so it is lovely to be playing the silly character and enjoy a bit of nonsense on stage.”

Earlier this year Hazel won the award of Best Actress for her role in short film Chelle at the West Lothian Film Festival and will be appearing in short film Mission starring George MacKay which was filmed earlier this year. You can also see her as the Mother Superior in Netflix Christmas film Princess Switch 3.

Both shows are running from December 10-15 in the Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh. Full details and tickets are available on the Captivate website.