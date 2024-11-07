Festive lights switch on promises to be fun for all the family in Grangemouth

Organised by Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council, the big Grangemouth Christmas lights switch on takes place from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, November 23.

Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen Lucie Niven will be doing the honours and flicking the switch to illuminate the festive lights in La Porte Precinct.

There will also be a ton of entertainment on the day, with music from Camelon and District Pipe Band, songs from Young Portonian Theatre Company and Stewart Miller and a guest appearance from the man in red and white.